Live
- ‘KCPD’ song from ‘Atharva’ will impress audience
- ‘Women leading’: Big B chronicles Bollywood’s evolution
- No toilets even in schools for girls in Haryana: Hooda
- Actor Naresh receives huge honours and postings
- Second batch swap: 14 Israeli hostages to be freed today in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners
- Death risk from coal particulate pollution double than PM2.5 from other sources
- Tunnel rescue ops: Auger blades stuck in rubble, plasma cutter being brought from Hyd
- Lorry overturns in AOB: Five dead
- Punjab Police SP suspended over PM Modi's security breach in 2022
- LB Nagar Congress candidate Madhu Yashki Goud attends BC association
Just In
Vicky Kaushal does knuckle push-ups with IMA cadets
National crush Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Sam Bahadur’, revealed that he did 10 knuckle push ups with Indian Military Academy cadets as a ritual before wrapping up the shoot.
National crush Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Sam Bahadur’, revealed that he did 10 knuckle push ups with Indian Military Academy cadets as a ritual before wrapping up the shoot.
Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him doing the push-ups with the "spirited" cadets.
He captioned it: “#IndianMilitaryAcademy with the cadets there for one of the important sequences in the Film. They said they would finish their drills with 10 knuckle pushups. So it became a ritual for me as well. No matter how tired we were at the end of the shoot, "pack up" would only be called when I did those 10 knuckle pushups with them.”
“Such spirited boys at the IMA!!! One of the most disciplined and inspiring places I have been to.”
He concluded by saying: “Lauding IMA as the most disciplined and spirited places, the actor embraced the cadets’ tradition of ending drills with 10 knuckle pushups.”
‘Sam Bahadur’ is a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, when Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army to Bangladesh's liberation.