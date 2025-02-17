Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ Hits Rs 100 Cr, Sees Major Weekend Surge

Historical action film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office. The film witnessed a significant rise in earnings on its third day, accumulating Rs 48.5 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Released on February 14, the Laxman Utekar directorial has garnered a total of Rs 116.5 crore within the domestic market. On its first Sunday, the movie recorded an overall 62.48 per cent occupancy in Hindi-language screenings across India.

Depicting the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy, Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai Bhonsale. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared updates on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the film’s strong box office performance beyond Maharashtra. He noted that major urban centers such as Delhi, NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Indore, Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru reported high occupancy rates on Saturday.

Adarsh also emphasized the rapid pace at which Chhaava has been performing, stating that the film was on track to achieve an estimated opening weekend collection of approximately Rs 110 crore. The breakdown of earnings for the first two days was reported as Rs 33.10 crore on Friday and Rs 39.30 crore on Saturday, reaching a cumulative total of Rs 72.40 crore before Sunday’s figures were included.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava marks the first collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna on screen.