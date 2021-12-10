Vicky Weds Katrina: Ace Designer Sabyasachi Create Magic With His Royal Wedding Outfits…

Bollywood's ace actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who dated for a couple of years got hitched finally today afternoon at Six Senses Resort Barwara, in the Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan amid a few close family members and industry friends.



Well, most of the Bollywood brides prefer to go with ace fashioner Sabyasachi Mukherji's special and custom-made wedding trousseaus. Even Katrina and Vicky Kaushal also voted to Sabyasachi and picked his royal designer outfits for their royal wedding.

Sabyasachi Mukherji shared the complete details of Vicky and Katrina's wedding outfits on his official Instagram page and treated all the fans of this beautiful couple… Take a look!

In this pic, Vicky and Katrina are seen smiling at each other and are in much love!

Going with Katrina's wedding saree, she wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga which is made of handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

Speaking about her royal ornaments, the bridal jewellery had uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery brand.

Now, let us check out the wedding outfit details of handsome groom Vicky Kaushal…

This is the special 'Varmala' moment of Kat and Vicky's wedding… The handsome groom shined wearing an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa is paired with a handcrafted kilangi. Now, when it comes to his antique jewellery, the statement necklace is studded in emeralds, brilliant cut and rose cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold which is picked from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Well, this beautiful wedding pic unveils the expensive engagement ring of Katrina Kaif. She is seen wearing a beautiful gold ring accentuated with sapphire and diamond stones. It is shaped in a rectangle form and looked awesome!