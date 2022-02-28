Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah’s ‘Jalsa’ First Look Poster Is Out

Bollywood's ace actress Vidya Balan is all back in the form and is busy having a couple of interesting projects in her kitty… This time, she is back with a bang and is all set to entertain her fans 'Jalsa' movie. Off late, she announced this good news and treated all her fans by sharing the first look posters on her social media pages. Along with Vidya, even Shefali Shah is also essaying a prominent role in this Amazon Prime global premiere.



In these posters both the lead actresses, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah looked awesome… Vidya impressed her fans with intense and beautiful appeals. On the other hand, Shefali wore a churidar and owned a homemaker appeal. Sharing the first look posters, Vidya also wrote, "The real story hides beneath her smile. Super excited to announce #Jalsa streams on 18th March @primevideoin #JalsaOnPrime".

Shefali Shah also dropped the first look posters on her Instagram and wrote, "One never knows what lies under the surface… Super super excited to announce that #Jalsa streams on 18th March @primevideoin."

Even the Prime Video officials also confirmed the news and shared the first look posters on their Instagram page… They wrote, "this is exactly what the edge of your seat was made for #JalsaOnPrime releasing March 18".

They made the day for all Vidya Balan fans as the release date of Jalsa is also out… This movie will hit the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 18th March, 2022!

Jalsa is being helmed by Suresh Triveni and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar in association with Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma under the T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment banners. Well, this film will have a global premiere and be released across 240 countries and territories worldwide. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

Speaking about the movie, Manish Menghani said, "At Prime Video, when selecting stories, we look for authenticity and freshness. Stories that are nuanced and beyond conventional storytelling are finding viewership world wide. In a fine blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast".

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director – T-Series also said, "Jalsa is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we've been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment. We have had an extremely successful collaboration in the past with films like Airlift, Sherni and Chhorii and I look forward to recreating the same magic with Jalsa. I am excited for the film to premiere on Amazon Prime Video as it will allow the film to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves."