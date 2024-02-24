Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Shower Fans with Adorable Photo of Newborn Son

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, the celebrity couple who welcomed their son on February 7th, have finally shared a heartwarming photo introducing their little bundle of joy to the world. The couple named their son Vardaan, a name that beautifully translates to "blessing" in English.

The heartwarming photo showcases the new parents beaming with love as they hold Vardaan. Dressed in matching pink outfits, Vikrant and Sheetal cradle their son, who sleeps peacefully in his mother's arms. The picture exudes warmth and contentment, offering a glimpse into the couple's newfound joy as they embark on this exciting chapter of parenthood. Another photo included in the post features a cute toy adorned with Vardaan's name, adding a personal touch to the heartwarming family portrait.



Earlier this month, Vikrant and Sheetal took to social media to announce the arrival of their son with a touching message, receiving an outpour of congratulations from fellow celebrities and fans alike. The couple had previously shared the news of their expecting their first child back in September last year, leaving their fans excited for the upcoming arrival.



Vikrant, who recently garnered critical acclaim for his performance in the movie "12th Fail," is gearing up for his next project, "The Sabarmati Report." The film, which also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, is slated for release on May 3rd.





