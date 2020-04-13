Virat Kohli Couldn't Stop Himself From Sharing Anushka's Photo Of Kissing Their Pet Dog

Quarantine is the standing as the best time for all the celebrity couples… As they will be busy in their work schedules on normal days, this unwanted break has given them enough time to spend with each other.

Even Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also fall into the same category. Virat being the Indian Cricket team captain and Anushka, a busy actress will have very less time to spend with each other.

But this Coronavirus lockdown has given them enough space… Now, Virat had shared a beautiful pic on his Instagram page and made us go awestruck!

In this pic, Virat and Anushka are seen together lying on the floor along with their pet dog. Anushka is seen kissing the pet dog and this made Virat so happy…Virat is seen staring at his lady love!!!



This endearing photo of this couple is receiving millions of views and creating abuzz on the internet. Virat also stated that "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing…"

Such a cute pic definitely stands as the best one of the day and made us go gaga over this couple!!! Anushka also shared a video of her stating people to stay safe at home and also support PM-Cares Fund by donating the small amounts.

Such good thoughts made this girl look more beautiful… Love You Anushka and Virat!!! Please share more and more pics and make us witness your amazing love!!!