Virat Kohli Surprises His Lady Love Anushka With A Chocolate Cake…

We all are aware about the strong love bond between the power couple of Bollywood Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. This Cricket-Bollywood pair is all know for their deep love and care for each other.

Amidst the Corona lockdown period, this busy couple has got enough time to spend with each other. There are no movie shootings nor cricket schedules… Free from the world and locked at home, what more is needed for love birds to have their 'we' time???

Well, Virat Kohli who is known for his power-hitting has surprised his lady love Anushka Sharma with a 'Chocolate Cake'. Yes! Virat himself posted an image on his Instagram page and made us go awe for his love on his dear wife… Have a look!

In this pic, Virat is seen making Anushka have the cake with so much love… He also stated that Anushka brings light into his world and lights up his world everyday… Showering love on his wifey with those magical three words, Virat showed off his awesome affection!!!



Well, on the other side, Anushka Sharma has turned into a poet on the occasion of her birthday… This Bollywood lass has posted an amazing poem on her Instagram page wishing for 'All The Sufferings To End' on her birthday… Have a look!

As Anushka turned 32 today, she penned down an awesome poem about the Coronavirus sufferings. She wrote that, thousands of people are losing their lives everyday due to Corona and even two bright stars of Bollywood Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor have breathed their last within a span of 24 hours.

The poem goes this way…

"I wish today, sadness dwindles.

I wish today, suffering ends.

I know it may not all go away,

It does have its own part to play,

And the role it dawns comes at a price,

With tears and screams and even stifled cries.

I wish today, suffering ends,

Sadness and suffering have been friends.

Suffering is the second act

They play on the same life stage

Making you tumble, slip and fall.

But after that comes your rise,

And rise you will and be so wise.

I wish today, sadness dwindles.

I wish today, suffering ends. - AS."

She captioned her post as, "Today, I wish for all this to end."

We wish this kind-hearted girl to celebrate more and more birthdays with lots of joy and happiness!!!

