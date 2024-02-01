Live
Was PM Modi's Request the Reason Behind Rakul Preet Sng and Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Venue Switch?
Rakulpreet and Jackky were planning a destination wedding abroad, but switched to Goa, India just days before. Some believe it's linked to PM Modi's call for grand events within India, though the couple hasn't confirmed. They tie the knot on February 21st!
Rakulpreet Singh, known for her role in "De De Pyaar De," and film producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot. However, there's been a last-minute change in their wedding plans – the destination has shifted. Reports suggest that this change is a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal.
For the past six months, the couple had been meticulously planning a grand destination wedding in the Middle East. However, a few days before the scheduled event, the venue was switched to Goa, India. The driving force behind this change is believed to be Prime Minister Modi's call for the elite of the country to host significant family events within India, promoting national locations and boosting the local economy.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding, initially set for a foreign destination, has been moved in response to the Prime Minister's appeal. The decision reflects a broader trend of celebrities reconsidering their wedding plans in light of the call to support domestic locations and venues.
The couple, deeply involved in the preparations for their upcoming marriage, is reportedly organizing a lavish ceremony on February 21, 2024. Having been in a relationship for over four years, Rakul and Jackky have been open about their connection, frequently sharing moments on social media. The decision to shift their wedding venue aligns with a larger movement to contribute to the growth of Indian businesses and locations.