Rakulpreet Singh, known for her role in "De De Pyaar De," and film producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot. However, there's been a last-minute change in their wedding plans – the destination has shifted. Reports suggest that this change is a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal.

For the past six months, the couple had been meticulously planning a grand destination wedding in the Middle East. However, a few days before the scheduled event, the venue was switched to Goa, India. The driving force behind this change is believed to be Prime Minister Modi's call for the elite of the country to host significant family events within India, promoting national locations and boosting the local economy.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding, initially set for a foreign destination, has been moved in response to the Prime Minister's appeal. The decision reflects a broader trend of celebrities reconsidering their wedding plans in light of the call to support domestic locations and venues.

The couple, deeply involved in the preparations for their upcoming marriage, is reportedly organizing a lavish ceremony on February 21, 2024. Having been in a relationship for over four years, Rakul and Jackky have been open about their connection, frequently sharing moments on social media. The decision to shift their wedding venue aligns with a larger movement to contribute to the growth of Indian businesses and locations.