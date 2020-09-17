Watch: Madhuri Dixit Sets Up Her Kitchen Garden With Her Husband And Kids

Bollywood's ace actress Madhuri Dixit who is enjoying her lockdown period with her family is staying close to her fans through social media. From showing off her cooking skills to unveiling her music album 'Candle Of Hope', she is spending all her time giving time to her hobbies. Off late, Madhuri also dropped a 'Kitchen Gardening' video on her Instagram and showed us how she set-up her kitchen garden with the help of her kids and husband.

In this video, Madhuri is seen adding seeds and planting the saplings along with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene and their sons Arin and Ryan. All of them are seen busy in planting the seeds. Madhurieven showed us the grown-up small plants. She also wrote, "Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family 🌿 👨👩👦👦 Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting.



#ExperiencesOverThings⚡".

All of them are seen in casual avatars and adding mud and seeds carefully to the pots.

Madhuri set-up her kitchen garden with her family and happily showed her tiny saplings to her fans… A few days back on the occasion of Ganesh Navratri, she dropped the delicious 'Modak' recipe and shared the 'UkadicheModak' recipe on her YouTube page too…

Wow… One can happily make these 'Modaks' anytime as it is made out of rice flour and jaggery.

