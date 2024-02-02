Live
What Went Wrong with Priyanka Chopra's Rs 165 Crore Dream Home?
Priyanka Chopra is suing the realtor who sold her Rs 165 crore LA bungalow due to persistent dampness and water leaks. While reports speculate financial trouble as a reason for her move, the focus should stay on the legal battle and avoid unverified rumors. This situation highlights the importance of thorough checks in high-value property deals
Global superstar Priyanka Chopra is facing a problem with her Los Angeles bungalow, which she bought for Rs 165 crore in 2019. Recent reports suggest that Priyanka has taken legal action against the real estate agent who sold her the house due to persistent issues.
The trouble started with complaints about dampness in the bungalow over the past few weeks. Media reports reveal that there were even problems with water leakage in the barbecue area. Priyanka, troubled by these issues, decided to file a case against the broker responsible for selling the house.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in India in 2018, and in 2019, they moved to Los Angeles, where they purchased the expensive bungalow. However, the house has been surrounded by controversies lately.
There are also speculations, sparked by a Reddit post, that the couple might be looking for a new place due to financial concerns. The post suggests that despite their lavish lifestyle, Priyanka and Nick might face challenges in maintaining it with their current financial situation.
On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in the Citadel series alongside Richard Madden. Nick Jonas is currently in India, visiting with his brothers for the Lollapalooza music festival. The situation surrounding Priyanka Chopra's bungalow remains a developing story, and fans are eager to know more about the resolution of the property dispute.