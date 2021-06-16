Why Kumar Sanu both happy, sad his daughter Shannon has grown up

Singer Kumar Sanu took to social media on Wednesday to wish his daughter, US-based singer Shannon K, on her birthday.

Hinting at his daughter's wedding, the singer also mentioned that he is feeling sad that she will leave after her marriage.

Sharing a photograph of Shannon on Instagram, Sanu wrote: "Happy birthday to my little gudiya @shannonksinger Happy that you're grown up independent girl but sad about you'll go away after marriage. You're not only an obedient daughter who respects her parents but a kind human being too! May God bless you beta with all the happiness. Kya betiya sach me parayi hoti hai…"

Shannon responded to her father's post with the note: "Thank you dad. Love ya."

Commenting on Kumar Sanu's post, singers Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Alka Yagnik and his fans and followers showered his daughter with love and wishes.