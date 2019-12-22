Trending :
WWE Honoured Salman Khan With Customized Championship Belt

Our dear ‘Chulbul Pandey’ is entertaining the audience in theatres. This movie was released on Friday and collected 24.50 crores on its first day...

Our dear 'Chulbul Pandey' is entertaining the audience in theatres. This movie was released on Friday and collected 24.50 crores on its first day itself. This movie is the third instalment of the Dabangg series which is produced by both Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan under Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. This movie is directed by ace choreographer Prabhu Deva.

Salman Khan has been honoured with a customized WWE belt by Gaelyn Mendonca during the WWE Now India show. This custom-made belt has Salman's name emblazoned in gold on its side plates.

Most of the characters are continued from Dabangg 2 franchise. Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khaan, Sudeep Kicha, Nawab Shah, Pramod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Mahie Gill and Saiee Manjrekar played pivotal roles in this film.

22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT

