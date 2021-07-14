Yami Gautam's next film 'Lost' to be directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Actress Yami Gautam will be seen in "Pink" famed filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's upcoming film "Lost", an investigative drama that will highlight the issue of media integrity.

Talking about his new venture, Roy Chowdhury said: "Designed as an investigative drama, at its core the film explores themes like commitment, responsibility, holding hands and making our world beautiful and compassionate."

For him, it is important that any film he makes should have a social context and that the stories are taken from the world around him.

"'Lost' is an emotional thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity," Roy Chowdhury added. Yami will be leading the film's cast as a feisty crime reporter. Others in the cast include Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.

The film will be largely shot at real locations across the city of Kolkata and Purulia, and will highlight the underbelly of an urban city that often goes unnoticed.

Composer Shantanu Moitra along with lyricist Swanand Kirkire will capture the essence of the city and emotions of the narrative. "Lost" is expected to go on floors this month. "It's a tightly-knit script that will keep you hooked till the end.

We are confident that Aniruddha will create a masterpiece with his skills and Yami will be a delight to watch in this role. The film will resonate with everyone and highlight important social issues of current times," said Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios, one of the producers of the show along with Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee.

"With Aniruddha helming the direction, Yami headlining an interesting ensemble of actors and

sharp writing by Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah, this surely will be a thrilling journey," Shareen Mantri Kedia of Namah Pictures added.