Bollywood's superhero dream team: Who would play Aquaman, Batman, and more?

In the vibrant world of Bollywood, where larger-than-life stories unfold with sizzling dances and intense drama, imagining our favorite Hollywood superheroes through the lens of Indian cinema is an interesting thought. What if Aquaman swam through the waters of the Ganges, Wonder Woman wielded her lasso amidst the hustle of Mumbai, Batman roamed the shadows of Delhi, and Superman soared above the majestic Himalayas? With Bollywood's penchant for grandeur and its roster of stellar actors, let's dive into this playful crossover universe. Here’s our take on who would don the capes and crowns if Bollywood stars were cast as these iconic superheroes.

1. Rana Daggubati as Aquaman in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom (Available on JioCinema Premium)





Rana Daggubati Known for his robust physique and intense screen presence, Rana Daggubati, who played Bhallaladeva in Baahubali, can easily don the mantle of Aquaman. His rugged looks and action-hero persona make him a perfect fit for the King of Atlantis. Additionally, his deep voice and commanding screen presence would add depth to Aquaman's underwater kingdom.



2. Hrithik Roshan as Batman in Batman The Dark Nnight (Available on JioCinema Premium)





Hrithik Roshan, with his chiseled features and dynamic acting range, would make an excellent Batman. His portrayal of intense and brooding characters, combined with his physical prowess, aligns well with the Dark Knight’s persona. Hrithik's ability to portray vulnerability and strength in equal measure would make his Bruce Wayne/Batman a compelling character.



3. John Abraham as Superman in Superman Returns (Available on JioCinema Premium)





John Abraham’s muscular build and charismatic charm make him an ideal candidate for Superman. His experience in action-packed roles and ability to exude a strong moral compass would bring the Man of Steel to life. John's screen presence and dedication to fitness would make his Superman believable both as a hero and as Clark Kent.



4. Deepika Padukone as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman (Available on JioCinema Premium





Deepika Padukone, with her tall stature, grace, and fierce acting abilities, is a perfect fit for Wonder Woman. Her performances in roles that demand strength and elegance, like in Padmavat, show she can embody the Amazonian princess with ease. Deepika's poise and ability to perform intense action sequences would make her a dynamic and inspiring Wonder Woman.



These Indian actors, with their distinct talents and screen presence, could seamlessly transition into the superhero roles of Aquaman, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, bringing a fresh and exciting perspective to these iconic characters. Their unique attributes and acting prowess would undoubtedly add a new dimension to these beloved superheroes, captivating audiences globally.