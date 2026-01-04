Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge touches hearts, Vishal Mishra shines

Mumbai: The highly anticipated song Ghar Kab Aaoge from the upcoming Bollywood film Border 2 has become an instant favourite with audiences since its release. The track, a soulful reimagining of the iconic Sandese Aate Hain, has taken social media by storm, trending across platforms and drawing millions of views within hours of its launch.

The emotional piece blends patriotism, nostalgia and contemporary sound, resonating strongly with listeners nationwide.

Ghar Kab Aaoge features a star-studded lineup of vocalists, including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Vishal Mishra, alongside the legendary Roop Kumar Rathod.

The song was unveiled in a poignant ceremony at Longewala–Tanot in Rajasthan, attended by actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and BSF personnel, underscoring its tribute to soldiers and their families.

Critics and fans have praised the track’s emotional depth and rich vocal tapestry. Many viewers say the combination of voices elevates the song, with each artist adding unique texture to the composition.

The blend of old and new has sparked widespread discussion online, with listeners sharing personal memories linked to the original soundtrack.

Among the standout performers, singer-composer Vishal Mishra has drawn fresh attention. Once rejected by Indian Idol, Mishra’s journey has evolved into a success story, with Ghar Kab Aaoge further boosting his popularity.

The song’s success reflects his growing influence in Bollywood music and his ability to contribute meaningfully to major cinematic projects.

While reactions vary, with some nostalgic fans comparing the new version to its predecessor, the overall response has been overwhelmingly positive. Listeners describe the song as heartfelt and moving, blending powerful lyrics with stirring performances.

As Border 2 prepares for its theatrical launch on 23 January 2026, Ghar Kab Aaoge has already established itself as one of the year’s most talked-about Bollywood tracks. The song’s emotional resonance and strong vocal ensemble have made it a standout musical moment ahead of the film’s release.