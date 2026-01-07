MahaYuti friction: BJP compromising on ideology, claims Shinde faction

Mumbai: In a sharp escalation of internal friction within the MahaYuti alliance, Shiv Sena MP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday slammed the BJP for what he termed "ideological compromises" following the party's recent local alliances with the AIMIM and the Congress.

The criticism follows reports of the BJP forming the "Akot Vikas Manch" with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM in Akola and a separate tie-up with the Congress in Ambernath to secure power in municipal councils.

Shrikant Shinde questioned how a party that campaigned on the slogan "Batenge toh Katenge" (Divided we fall) could align with the AIMIM just weeks later.

He termed the move "painful" for those who believe in Hindutva. In Ambernath (a Shinde Sena stronghold), the BJP sidelined the Shiv Sena to form a majority with the Congress.

Shrikant Shinde remarked that "sidelining a trusted ally to hold hands with the Congress" goes against the spirit of the Mahayuti coalition. He cautioned that such "unnatural" alliances for the sake of local power could confuse the voter base and damage the alliance's credibility ahead of the critical BMC elections.

He further said, “You (media) should ask the BJP how they formed these alliances. Their (BJP) leaders may have formed this alliance for power. Senior BJP leaders should take action on this.”

Shrikant Shinde’s outburst comes a day after the BJP spearheaded the formation of a new front called the 'Akot Vikas Manch,’ comprising MIM.

The alliance now commands 25 members, plus the President, bringing their strength to 26 in a 33-member house. The Congress (6) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (2) will sit in the opposition.

In the Ambernath Municipal Council, despite the Shinde-led Shiv Sena emerging as the single largest party, the BJP managed to secure the President's post and form a working majority by stitching together an unlikely coalition.

In the 60-member Ambernath Municipal Council, Shiv Sena had won 27 seats, BJP 14, Congress 12, NCP (Ajit Pawar) 4, and independents 3.

Shrikant Shinde’s move to target the BJP highlights a growing "big brother" vs “local ally" conflict. While the BJP argues these are "local-level adjustments" driven by arithmetic rather than ideology, the Shinde faction views them as a threat to their dominance in specific municipal pockets.

Observers suggest that this friction could impact the relationship between BJP and Shiv Sena, especially during the BMC elections as as both parties compete for the same "pro-Hindutva" and "pro-development" voter segments.



