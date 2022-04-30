Acharya Boxoffice: Megastar's Film takes a good opening on day 1

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan's latest flick Acharya was released yesterday and got mixed reviews from filmgoers and critics. However, coming to the first day of collections, it was able to get good openings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. As per the trade reports, the film has reportedly collected Rs 29.5 crores (share) on its first day. However, the film did not match the audience's expectations and is still lagging compared to his previous film Acharya. Poor promotions and less hype have turned this film into a below-average flick at the box office.

Moreover, the mania of KGF 2 has also affected the film in terms of collections. Amazon Prime has already announced that it will stream the film within the next 3 to 4 weeks. In this case, everyone is waiting for its overall collections in the long run.

