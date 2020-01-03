Avane Srimannarayana First Week Collections: Rakshit Shetty Box Office Magic On

Rakshit Shetty is on cloud nine after his latest movie Avane Srimannarayana received positive response from not only fans but also the critics. Now, to add to his joy is the fact that the Telugu version of the movie which was released a day ago too has opened to a good reception in the two Telugu states. Could he have asked for more in the New Year?

Sachin Ravi has directed Avane Srimannarayana which has raked up impressive numbers at the box office. Avane Srimannarayana has become the first choice of moviebuffs this week. The movie is going steady at the box office with Rakshit Shetty's magic holding the audience in his grip. The debutante director's efforts being much talked about by the audience who have hailed the movie as a must watch film.

Avane Srimmannarayana is a fantasy movie set in a fictitious town named Amaravathi. The treasure hunt game between thief and police is well picturised and the comic scenes evokes laughter. Now, leading lady Shanvi Srivastav who plays a journalist has come in for a lot of praise and critics have rated this as her career best performance.

Coming to Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana collections, the movie collected an estimated 16 crores on the very first day and the collections have started climbing up thereafter. After a week's run, Avane Srimmannarayana is said have collected close to 50 crores but fell short of it thus lagging behind Rocking star Yash's blockbuster hit KGF Chapter 1 which had collected that much within a week's time. Yet, all is not lost for the makers as they are not competing with any big movie. The entire unit is jubilant and thrilled with the response received not only in Kannada but also the love the Telugu audience have showered upon them.

Will Rakshit Shetty's magic continue for other versions (Malayalam and Tamil) of Avane Srimannarayana too? Let's see what happens.