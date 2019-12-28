Avane Srimannarayana First Day Collection: Rakshit Shetty's Fantasy Joy Ride Rocks Box Office

Sandalwood simple star Rakshit Shetty's latest outing Avane Srimmannarayana has opened to a good opening at the box office.

The film is directed by Sachin Ravi, who was earlier an editor. The has received a thumbs up from critics too.

Avane Srimmannarayana revolves around a treasure hunt and is loaded with lots of comic scenes that keeps the audience engaged throughout the movie.

The cop-thief drama has impressed moviebuffs. The music and the sets in Avane Srimmannarayana has become talk of the town in Gandhinagar circles.

Shanvi Srivastav who plays the female lead opposite Rakshit Shetty has been commended for her fantastic performance in the movie.

This is Rakshit Shetty's comeback movie after three years and audience and fans now feel that the worth was worth it.

Avane Srimmannarayana is a fictitious tale which you takes you back in time. There are enough laugh worthy moments in the movie.

So, how much did Avane Srimmannarayana collect at the box office on the first day? As per the buzz, Rakshit Shetty's new Kannada release Avane Srimmannarayana has collected $4586 from nine locations.

Back home in India, what was Avane Srimmannarayana first day collections at box office?

As per trade reports, Avane Srimmannarayana's first day Collections is estimated to be about Rs 16 crores. The positive word of mouth is expected to boost collections over the weekend.

Avane Srimmannarayana will soon be released in several other languages. Stay tuned for updates.