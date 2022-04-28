KGF 2 Box Office: Yash's film Becomes 3rd Highest Grosser in Hindi

It's been two weeks since the release of the much-hyped film, KGF Chapter 2. Even after a fortnight after its release, the film has been doing wonders at the box office in domestic and overseas markets.

It collected 50 crores at the box office on its first day, and now the film has minted more than 300 crores. The film has collected 343.13 crores by collecting an additional 6+ crore on the 15th day.

With this, the film has surpassed the earlier big films like Sanju, PK, and Tiger Zinda Hai. However, the film does not manage to cross the collections of Bahubali 2 and Amir Khan's starring Dangal. If the same run continues, the film may expect to witness a minimal hike in its collections. It is also expected that the film may surpass the collections of Dangal too in the long run.

