Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris And Iman Vellani Starrer 'The Marvels' Trailer Is Out

There is no doubt in saying that, 'The Marvels' is the most-awaited superhero movie of the season. As the movie is all set to hit the theatres in November, 2023, the makers dropped the official trailer and created a buzz on social media. It showcased a glimpse of the powerful plot and made us witness that women power is now taking the charge in this sequel. Being the successor of the blockbuster 'Captain Marvel' movie, there are many expectations on it.

The makers launched the official trailer of 'The Marvels' on social media and treated the global fans who are eagerly awaiting for this movie. Even the trailer is unveiled in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages too… Take a look!

Teaming up changes e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ everyone. Marvel Studios' #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/M9oyQYt39B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 11, 2023

The trailer showcases how Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Wanda Vision teams up with Monica Rambeau aka Teyonah Parris. Even Korean star Park Seo-Joon also joined this ensemble cast and treated the K-drama lovers. Even Indian actor Mohan Kapoor also joined the Marvels cast and is the new member of this superheroes team being a S.W.O.R.D. agent with the ability to absorb energy. On the whole, the trailer raised the expectations on the movie.

English Link: https://youtu.be/xBukTKAsH2k

Hindi Link: https://youtu.be/LHq6F3UsDDI

Tamil Link: https://youtu.be/cMSUtgb_OH0

Telugu Link: https://youtu.be/2Bh_vw3u1lE

Earlier the movie was scheduled to release in July but due to the delay on the post-production works it is moved to 10th November, 2023!

This movie has an ensemble cast of Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-Joon. It is being directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Kevin Feige in association with Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins. Well, the screenplay of this most-awaited movie is handled by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels movie will hit the theatres on 10th November, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.