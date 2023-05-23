Live
- Supreme Court directs YS Avinash Reddy to approach High Court vacation bench on May 25
- Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy calls for Chalo Gandhinagar protest, house arrested, lashes government
- More Than 150 People Took Flight To Meet PM Modi In An Event
- Karnataka: Senior Congress leader UT Khader proposed as Assembly speaker
- Two youths drowned in Godavari river in West Godavari, search operations underway
- BGMI is unbanned in India, you still can't play; know why
- Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI in India
- Dimple Hayathi Damages DCP’s Car And Thus A Case Gets Filed On Her At Jubilee Hills Police Station
- RRR Baddie Ray Stevenson Passed Away At The Age Of 56; Junior NTR And Rajamouli Express Their Shock
- Cannes 2023: Brahmastra Actress Mouni Roy Is All Set To Make An Impressive Debut On The Red Carpet
Cannes 2023: Brahmastra Actress Mouni Roy Is All Set To Make An Impressive Debut On The Red Carpet
- Mouni Roy already caught the attention with her impressive looks on the Cannes streets!
- She is all set to make her debut on the prestigious red carpet today!
The Indian actresses are leaving no stone unturned in oozing out their glamour on the prestigious Cannes 2023 red carpet. We have already witnessed former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Amy Jackson, Esha Gupta and Mrunal Thakur stealing the attention with their oh-so-glamorous designer outfits. Off late, even the Brahmastra baddie Mouni Roy also turned heads with her impressive outfits and is all set to make her debut on the red carpet today… She is representing Lenskart at this prestigious film festival…
She also shared beautiful pics of her Cannes 2023 debut on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!
This is her first look at Cannes 2023… She wore a flamboyant single-shouldered yellow gown and added a simple yet classy colourful beaded neckpiece. The fish-cut details and the long train along with flowy tresses made her look pretty!
Speaking about her Cannes debut, Mouni said, “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Festival. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform.”
This is her second look… This time also she picked the fish-cut appeal with an off-shoulder black gown. She went with minimal accessories and a simple pony highlighting her look with modish black sunnies.
Mouni Roy was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: Shiva as baddie and looked deadly being the antagonist!