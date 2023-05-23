Cannes 2023: Brahmastra Actress Mouni Roy Is All Set To Make An Impressive Debut On The Red Carpet

The Indian actresses are leaving no stone unturned in oozing out their glamour on the prestigious Cannes 2023 red carpet. We have already witnessed former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Amy Jackson, Esha Gupta and Mrunal Thakur stealing the attention with their oh-so-glamorous designer outfits. Off late, even the Brahmastra baddie Mouni Roy also turned heads with her impressive outfits and is all set to make her debut on the red carpet today… She is representing Lenskart at this prestigious film festival…



She also shared beautiful pics of her Cannes 2023 debut on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

This is her first look at Cannes 2023… She wore a flamboyant single-shouldered yellow gown and added a simple yet classy colourful beaded neckpiece. The fish-cut details and the long train along with flowy tresses made her look pretty!

Speaking about her Cannes debut, Mouni said, “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Festival. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform.”

This is her second look… This time also she picked the fish-cut appeal with an off-shoulder black gown. She went with minimal accessories and a simple pony highlighting her look with modish black sunnies.

Mouni Roy was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: Shiva as baddie and looked deadly being the antagonist!