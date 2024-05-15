Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep honoured with Palme d'Or

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 witnessed a historic and unforgettable moment as the prestigious Palme d'Or was awarded to the iconic actress Meryl Streep. Renowned for her unparalleled talent and remarkable contributions to cinema, Streep's recognition marks a milestone in film history.



As Meryl Streep ascended the stage amidst thunderous applause, the atmosphere was electric with anticipation and admiration. The audience, filled with film enthusiasts, critics, and fellow artists, rose to their feet in a spontaneous outpouring of respect. The standing ovation lasted for a remarkable two minutes, highlighting the profound impact Streep has had on the film industry. Known for her acting prowess and charismatic persona, Streep playfully acknowledged the reception with a graceful dance before expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the Cannes Film Festival for the honour. This recognition comes 35 years after her initial encounter with the esteemed event.



In her acceptance speech, Meryl Streep's humility and grace were evident. She expressed deep gratitude to her colleagues and the festival. “The only reason that I’m here tonight and that it continues is because of the very gifted artists with whom I’ve worked, including Madame La President... So grateful that you haven’t gotten sick of my face and you haven’t gotten off the train,” Streep said, her words met with enthusiastic applause.



Streep's acceptance speech was a reflective journey through her illustrious career, sparked by a video montage showcasing snippets of her diverse body of work. She eloquently recounted the challenges and triumphs she faced, reminiscing about the myriad characters she brought to life on screen. Her words were filled with sincerity as she shared her initial apprehensions about the longevity of her career, particularly as a mother of three approaching the age of 40—an age often seen as a turning point for actresses. Defying conventional expectations, Streep persevered, driven by her unwavering passion for storytelling and dedication to her craft.



Acknowledging the collaborative nature of filmmaking, Streep expressed profound appreciation for the countless talented individuals she had the privilege of working with throughout her career. She singled out this year's festival president, Greta Gerwig, with whom she had collaborated on the critically acclaimed adaptation of 'Little Women,’ expressing gratitude for their shared creative journey.



The emotional resonance of the evening was further amplified by a heartfelt tribute from acclaimed French actress Juliette Binoche. Binoche tearfully extolled Streep's transformative impact on cinema, hailing her as an "international treasure." She praised Streep's ability to transcend the confines of the screen and immerse herself fully in each role. With admiration bordering on reverence, Binoche marveled at Streep's innate talent, asking humorously, "Where does it come from? Were you born like this?"

