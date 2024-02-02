‘Captain Miller’ in OTT: The official digital debut date of this Dhanush-starrer is out

Dhanush's recent foray into the period action genre, "Captain Miller," directed by Arun Matheswaran, experienced a strong start at the box office, although its momentum slightly tapered off later. Starring alongside Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, the film is now set to make its OTT debut on February 9th. Prime Video, the digital rights holder, officially announced the streaming release, making the movie accessible in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages from the specified date.

However, details regarding the Hindi version are yet to be disclosed. Presented by T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, the high-budget production is a joint venture between producers SendhilThyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. Notably, Sandalwood star Shiva Rajkumar made a significant cameo appearance. The film also features Sundeep Kishan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Edward Sonnenblick, renowned for his role in RRR, in other crucial roles.

As anticipation builds for the OTT release, "Captain Miller" promises a captivating cinematic experience, blending Dhanush's dynamic performance with a compelling narrative set against a period backdrop. Prime Video's inclusion of multiple languages aims to reach a diverse audience, further enhancing the film's accessibility and appeal across different regions. With its digital debut just around the corner, the movie is poised to continue its impact and reach a broader viewer base.