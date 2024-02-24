  • Menu
Celebrities Respond to Fans' Unique Requests for Exam Motivation on Social Media

"As students gear up for exams, a trend emerges on social media where fans ask celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Shubman Gill, Kiara Advani, and Vijay Deverakonda to comment on their posts as motivation to start studying. Explore how these celebrities are responding and encouraging fans in a unique way."

"Amidst the exam season frenzy sweeping India, students are turning to social media for study motivation. A unique trend has emerged where individuals seek encouragement from their favorite celebrities to kickstart their study routines.

Alia Bhatt: A fan page posted a reel with a challenge - if Alia comments, they'll start studying. Alia responded with laughing emojis, adding a lighthearted touch.



Shubman Gill: Another fan shared a video with a pledge to start studying if Shubman commented. True to form, the cricketer replied, urging them to 'Start studying.'




Kiara Advani: A user posted a video, promising to study if Kiara replied. Kiara's response was supportive, urging them to 'Give it your best.'





Vijay Deverakonda: In a similar video, a fan sought motivation from Vijay. His response was not only encouraging but came with a promise - 'Get 90%, and I'll meet you.'




This trend reflects a creative way for fans to engage with their idols while seeking motivation for academic endeavors. What are your thoughts on this unique social media trend?"

