Celebrities Respond to Fans' Unique Requests for Exam Motivation on Social Media

"Amidst the exam season frenzy sweeping India, students are turning to social media for study motivation. A unique trend has emerged where individuals seek encouragement from their favorite celebrities to kickstart their study routines.

Alia Bhatt: A fan page posted a reel with a challenge - if Alia comments, they'll start studying. Alia responded with laughing emojis, adding a lighthearted touch.









Shubman Gill: Another fan shared a video with a pledge to start studying if Shubman commented. True to form, the cricketer replied, urging them to 'Start studying.'















Kiara Advani: A user posted a video, promising to study if Kiara replied. Kiara's response was supportive, urging them to 'Give it your best.'















Vijay Deverakonda: In a similar video, a fan sought motivation from Vijay. His response was not only encouraging but came with a promise - 'Get 90%, and I'll meet you.'













This trend reflects a creative way for fans to engage with their idols while seeking motivation for academic endeavors. What are your thoughts on this unique social media trend?"