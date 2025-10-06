‘Champion’ worldwide release December 25

Young hero Roshan is set to make a mark with ‘Champion’, a period sports drama directed by the acclaimed National Award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham. The film is a joint production from Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, with Zee Studios presenting. The first look of Roshan, the initial glimpse of the film, and the introduction of lead actress Anaswara Rajan have already sparked curiosity and excitement.

With the shoot progressing at a brisk pace and post-production happening simultaneously, the makers have now announced the film’s release date. ‘Champion’ is slated for a grand worldwide release on December 25, coinciding with the festive Christmas season. The strategic release, aligned with the holiday and New Year period, is expected to give the film a significant box office boost.

Wearing a long, dark overcoat with a belted waist that exudes a classy and sophisticated vibe, Roshan is shown stepping out of an aircraft in the release date poster, making a heroic entry.

Roshan is portraying a role unlike any he has done before. The young actor has undergone a striking transformation to bring authenticity to his character. Staying true to the legacy of Swapna Cinema, ‘Champion’ promises a compelling narrative infused with a powerful love story and strong emotional depth.

The film features cinematography by R Madhie, music composed by Mickey J. Meyer, and art direction by Thota Tharani, ensuring high technical standards.

Once production is wrapped, the team plans to amplify promotional activities to build further anticipation for ‘Champion’.



