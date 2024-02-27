Chandini Chowdary’sfirst look of cop drama-thriller ‘Yevam’ unveiled

Actress Chandini Chowdary, set to enthrall audiences in the upcoming film "Gaami" scheduled for release on March 8, is already gearing up for another cinematic venture titled "Yevam." Jointly produced by Navdeep and Pavan Kishore Goparaju, the makers recently released the first look of the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding this cop drama-thriller.

In a creative and playful promotional approach, the "Yevam" team shared a tongue-in-cheek video featuring a mock banter between the film's female lead, Chandini, and co-producer Navdeep. The video captures Chandini humorously urging Navdeep to kickstart the promotional activities and unveil the film's promotional material. The interaction adds a lighthearted touch to the build-up of excitement.



Directed by Prakash Dantuluri, who previously helmed the 2010 film "Om Shanti," "Yevam" is poised to be a gripping cop drama-thriller, with Chandini taking on the role of a police officer. The first look poster and the promotional banter indicate a blend of intrigue and humor in the film's narrative.



The cast of "Yevam" includes Vasishta N Simha, Bharat Raj, and Ashu Reddy in significant roles, promising a dynamic ensemble that will contribute to the film's overall impact. Vishweshwar SV serves as the cinematographer, while SrujanaAdusumilli takes on the role of the editor. The background score, a crucial element in the film, is in the hands of KeerthanaDesh, also known for her work in the upcoming drama "Vyooham." The music director for "Yevam" is the talented Neelesh of "Oo Kala" fame.



As the promotional campaign kicks off with the unveiling of the first look, "Yevam" appears to be a promising addition to Chandini Chowdary's repertoire, and audiences eagerly await the release of this intriguing cop thriller.