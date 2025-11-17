Chandra Bose unveils new melody

Oscar Award winner Chandra Bose has released the soothing melody ‘Emayipothundo’ from Master Mahendran’s upcoming film ‘Vasudeva Sutham’.

Presented by Baby Chaitra Sri Badarla and Master Yuvvansh Krishna Badarla, ‘Vasudeva Sutham’ is produced by Dhanalakshmi Badarla under the Rainbow Cinemas banner and directed by Vykunt Bonu. Starring Master Mahendran, the film has already generated strong buzz with its posters, motion poster, glimpses, and teaser. The recently released title track, unveiled by actor Akash Jagannath, also received an enthusiastic response.

The newly released melody ‘Emayipothundo’ features a soulful tune composed by Melody Brahma Mani Sharma. Chaitanya Prasad’s heartfelt lyrics, complemented by the enchanting vocals of Pawan and Shruthika Samudra, enhance the emotional depth of the song. The lyrical video highlights the chemistry between the lead pair, capturing their love story in picturesque natural settings. The track evokes the feeling of a serene love song sung by two souls drifting through the air.

Speaking at the song launch, Chandra Bose said, “‘Emayipothundo’ from ‘Vasudeva Sutham’ is a wonderful track. Melody Brahma Mani Sharma has composed a beautiful tune, and the lyrics are equally touching. My best wishes to the entire team—I hope the film becomes a big success.”

The makers will soon announce the film’s release date.