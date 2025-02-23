Chandra Hass ‘Barabar Premistha’ kicks off musical journey with ‘Reddy Mama’

Attitude Star Chandra Hass is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming rustic love and action entertainer Barabar Premistha. Directed by Sampath Rudra, the film is produced by Geda Chandu, Gayatri Chinni, and AVR under CC Creations and AVR Movie Wonders, with Kakarla Sathyanarayana presenting it. Miss India finalist Meghna Mukherjee stars as the lead heroine, while Ishtangaa fame Arjun Mahi plays the antagonist.

The makers have launched the film’s musical journey with the release of the first single, Reddy Mama, unveiled by star producer Dil Raju. Composed by RR Druvan, the folk-style anthem is packed with high-energy beats, tradition-infused rhythms, and an electrifying vibe. Sung by Nakash Aziz and Sahiti Chaganti, the song is set to become an instant favorite. Lyricist Suresh Gangula enhances the track with mass-appealing lyrics, adding to its lively spirit.

Chandra Hass and Meghna Mukherjee elevate the song with their power-packed dance moves, delivering an energetic performance that complements the song’s vibrant visuals. Shot on grand, visually striking sets, Reddy Mama has all the elements of a chart-topping sensation.

With the music receiving a fantastic response, the makers are gearing up for the theatrical release of Barabar Premistha, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.