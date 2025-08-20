Chandra Hass starrer ‘Barabar Premistha’ heats up promotions with ‘Gunji Gunji’

Attitude Star Chandra Hass is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming film Barabar Premistha, directed by Sampath Rudra. The film is presented by Kakarlapudi Satyanarayana and jointly produced under the banners of CC Creations and AVR Movie Wonders by Geda Chandu, Gayatri Chinni, and AVR. Starring Miss India finalist Meghna Mukherjee as the leading lady and Arjun Mahi of Ishtanga fame as the antagonist, the project has already created strong social media buzz with its posters and teasers.

As part of its musical promotions, the mass beat number Reddy Mama, launched earlier by noted producer Dil Raju, turned into a YouTube sensation. Building on that momentum, successful producer Bunny Vas recently unveiled another vibrant track titled Gunji Gunji. With foot-tapping music by RR Dhruvan, who also lent his voice, and catchy lyrics by Roll Rida, the song exudes youthful energy.

The lyrical video has been trending widely, thanks to Ganesh Master’s lively choreography and Chandra Hass’s electrifying dance moves. His effortless swag and high-energy steps make the song a sure-shot crowd-pleaser.

Speaking at the launch, Bunny Vas said, “I’m delighted to release ‘Gunji Gunji’ from Barabar Premistha. Dhruvan has composed fantastic music, Roll Rida delivered fun lyrics, and the song has been picturized in a way audiences will love. My best wishes to the entire team.”

Currently, Barabar Premistha is in its final post-production stage, with the makers set to announce the official release date soon.