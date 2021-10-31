Check Out The Film Stars Birthdays In The Month Of November 2021

November is the season of celebration… It is definitely going to be a blockbuster one for all the movie buffs as the most-awaited movies of the season are going to hit the theatres on the occasion of the Diwali festival which falls on 4th November, 2021!

Especially superstar Rajinikanth is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Annaatthe… Along with this movie, even Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is also creating noise as the hungama at the theatres in Maharashtra is going to begin with it! Well, when it comes to the film stars birthdays, it is definitely a celebration for all their fans. They receive heart-warming wishes from all of them and also treat their fans by releasing the new updates from their upcoming movies!

We Hans India have listed down the birthdays of all the celebrities of November month… Take a look!

1st November

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

• Tisca Chopra

• Illeana D'Cruz

• Ishaan Khattar

2nd November



• Shah Rukh Khan

• Esha Deol

4th November



• Milind Soman

• Tabu

5th November



• Athiya Shetty

• Mehreen Pirzada

7th November



• Kamal Haasan

• Anushka Shetty

8th November



Usha Uthup

9th November



Harshvardhan Kapoor

11th November



Boney Kapoor

13th November



• Juhi Chawla

• Singer Susheela

16th November



Aditya Roy Kapoor

18th November



Nayanthara

19th November



• Sushmita Sen

• Tara Sutaria

• Badshah

20th November

• Tusshar Kapoor

• Rajkumar Hirani

22nd November



Kartik Aaryan

23rd November



Naga Chaitanya

25th November



Rakhi Sawant

26th November



Arjun Rampal

27th November



• Bappi Lahari

• Divya Khosla Kumar

• Prateik Babbar

28th November



• Yami Gautam

• Esha Gupta

30th November



• Ananya Pandey

• Raashii Khanna

So guys, be ready to celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and happiness along with having fun on the colourful festival Diwali…