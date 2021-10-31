Check Out The Film Stars Birthdays In The Month Of November 2021
November is the season of celebration
November is the season of celebration… It is definitely going to be a blockbuster one for all the movie buffs as the most-awaited movies of the season are going to hit the theatres on the occasion of the Diwali festival which falls on 4th November, 2021!
Especially superstar Rajinikanth is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Annaatthe… Along with this movie, even Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is also creating noise as the hungama at the theatres in Maharashtra is going to begin with it! Well, when it comes to the film stars birthdays, it is definitely a celebration for all their fans. They receive heart-warming wishes from all of them and also treat their fans by releasing the new updates from their upcoming movies!
We Hans India have listed down the birthdays of all the celebrities of November month… Take a look!
1st November
• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
• Tisca Chopra
• Illeana D'Cruz
• Ishaan Khattar
2nd November
• Shah Rukh Khan
• Esha Deol
4th November
• Milind Soman
• Tabu
5th November
• Athiya Shetty
• Mehreen Pirzada
7th November
• Kamal Haasan
• Anushka Shetty
8th November
Usha Uthup
9th November
Harshvardhan Kapoor
11th November
Boney Kapoor
13th November
• Juhi Chawla
• Singer Susheela
16th November
Aditya Roy Kapoor
18th November
Nayanthara
19th November
• Sushmita Sen
• Tara Sutaria
• Badshah
20th November
• Tusshar Kapoor
• Rajkumar Hirani
22nd November
Kartik Aaryan
23rd November
Naga Chaitanya
25th November
Rakhi Sawant
26th November
Arjun Rampal
27th November
• Bappi Lahari
• Divya Khosla Kumar
• Prateik Babbar
28th November
• Yami Gautam
• Esha Gupta
30th November
• Ananya Pandey
• Raashii Khanna
So guys, be ready to celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and happiness along with having fun on the colourful festival Diwali…