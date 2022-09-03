Check Out The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms In The Next Week
- Here is the second week movie calendar of September, 2022!
- Brahmastra and Oke Oka Jeevitham movies are ready to release on the big screens!
The second week of September 2022 is filled with a complete range of most-awaited shows and movies. Right from Karan Johar's Brahmastra to Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham, there are a couple of movies ready to hit the big screens.
So, let us check out the new movie releases of Tollywood and Bollywood of the coming week…
1. Oke Oka Jeevitham
Release Date: 9th September 2022
Star Cast: Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni, Nassar, Ravi Raghavendra, Yog Japee, Jay Adithya, Nithyaraj, Vennala Kishore, Ali and Hitesh
Director: Shree Karthick
Genre: Science Fiction Drama
Going with the plot, scientist Nasser will be seen introducing his unique time machine which allows people to travel past or future once itself. Nasser asks Sharwa, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore to safeguard the machine and it turns out how these three besties time travel to their past. We all need to wait to know their experiences!
2. Brahmastra
Release Date: 9th September, 2022
Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Genre: Fantasy Adventure
The earlier released trailer showcased how Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva will stop her from succeeding in her mission.
Amazon Prime
Arriving Sept. 7
• He Is Psychometric
• Prison Playbook
• Reply 1988
• Reply 1994
• Search: WWW
• Signal
• The Crowned Clown
Arriving Sept. 9
• Aline
• Flight/Risk — Prime Video Original documentary premiere
Netflix
September 6
• Bee and PuppyCat — NETFLIX FAMILY
• Get Smart With Money — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
• Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — NETFLIX COMEDY
• Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — NETFLIX COMEDY
• Untold: The Race of the Century — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 7
• Chef's Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
• Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
• Cobra Kai Season 5 Ralph Macchio Yuji Okumoto
• Cobra Kai (Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)
September 8
• Entrapped — NETFLIX SERIES
• Diorama — NETFLIX FILM
September 9
• Cobra Kai: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
• End of the Road — NETFLIX FILM
• Merli. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
• No Limit — NETFLIX FILM
• Narco-Saints — NETFLIX SERIES
Earlier we have listed down the new releases of Amazon Prime and Netflix OTT platforms. Now, we are here with the September calendar of Disney+ Hotstar… Take a look!
September 1
• Everything's Trash S1 EP 9
• Reservation Dogs S2
• Adamas S1 Ep 12
September 2
• Little Demon S1 EP3
• American Horror Stories S2 EP 7
• City On A Hill S3 EP 5
• Mike S1 EP 3 & EP 4
• Big Mouth S1 EP11
• Snakes SOS: Goa's Wildest S2
September 3
Big Mouth S1 EP 12
September 6
The Chi S1 EP 5
September 6
• Industry S2 EP 6
• Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakes S1 EP 5
September 7
• What We Do In The Shadows S4 EP 10
• High School Musical: The Series S3 EP7
• Grid S1
• Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW S1 EP 3
• ADAMAS S1 EP 13
September 8
• Bigg Boss Tamil
• Everything's Trash S1 EP 10Reservation Dogs S2 EP 7
• ADAMAS S1 EP 14
• Welcome To The Club Tierra Incognita S1
• Growing Up S1
• Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs
• Cars On The Road S1
• OBI-WAN KENOB: A Jedi's Return
• Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory S1
• Wedding Season S1
• Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Thor: Love And Thunder
• The Zone: Survival Mission S1 EP 1, EP 2, EP 3
• Disney Pinocchio
September 9
• Little Demon S1 EP 14
• Mike S1 EP 5 & EP 6
• American Horror Stories S2 EP 8
• City On A Hill S3 EP 6
• Big Mouth S1 EP 13
September 10
• Big Mouth S1 EP 14
• India's Incredible Rescues S1
September 13
• Real Time With The Bill Maher S20 EP 6
• Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakes S1 EP 6
• Industry S2 EP 7
September 14
Short Circuit S1 EP 6
• High School Musical: The Series S3 EP 8
• Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW S1 EP 4
• ADAMAS S1 EP 15
• The Zone: Survival Mission S1 EP 14
September 15
Reservation Dogs S2 EP 8
Coming Soon:
Welcome To Wrexham
Watch these movies and shows and make your week turn into a blockbuster one!!!