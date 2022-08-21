Chiranjeevi And Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar Release Date Is Out…

It is all known that Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to celebrate his 67th birthday tomorrow… On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie are all ready to treat his fans and netizens by unveiling new updates from these movies. Off late, the makers of Bholaa Shankar announced the release date and gave a big surprise to all the Megastar fans ahead of his special day…



Filmmaker Maher Ramesh unveiled the release date by dropping a new poster on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the release date poster, he also wished Megastar by jotting down, "Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA Mega @KChiruTweets A Very Happy Birthday #BholaaShankar ARRIVING in theatres Worldwide on 14th April,2023 #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi @AnilSunkara1 @tamannaahspeaks @KeerthyOfficial @AKentsOfficial @BholaaShankar @kishore_Atv".

Megastar looked stylish in the poster sporting in a checkered shirt and denim pants. The movie will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2023…

Taran Adarsh also shared this news with all the netizens through his Twitter page… "CHIRANJEEVI: 'BHOLAA SHANKAR' NEW POSTER + RELEASE DATE LOCKED... As part of #Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations tomorrow, Team #BholaaShankar announces its release date: 14 April 2023... Directed by #MeherRamesh... Produced by #RamabrahmamSunkara."

Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannah as the lead actresses. The Mahanati actress will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!

Well, Chiru also has Mohan Raja's Godfather movie and it is Chiru's 153rd movie. It is being bankrolled by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners. Satyadev Kancharana and Gangavva are roped in to play important roles in this movie.