Chiranjeevi Or Pawan For Thala Ajith's Vedalam Telugu Remake?

Remember the Tamil movie "Vedalam" which was released in 2015? The Kollywood flick was a big hit and had created history in the Tamil film industry.

The movie which had Thala Ajit in the lead role, received very good response from fans, movie buffs and critics alike. We have been hearing news of the movie being remade in Telugu over the last few years now. However, the plan has not materialised yet.

But now, there is buzz around Tollywood about the movie's remake happening for real. There are strong rumours that the Telugu version of the movie is going to be made with none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Chiranjeevi will be enacting the role that was done by Tamil actor Ajith Kumar. The movie will be helmed by director Meher Ramesh.

Previously it was speculated that Pavan Kalyan would take up the lead role of this movie and that it was to be directed by Nisan of "Jilla" fame. We are yet to hear why and how Chiranjeevi came in place of Pawan Kalyan. The movie is stated to be launched officially on Mega star Chiranjeevi's birthday. Isn't this something to cheer about for Chiru fans?

Meanwhile, Megastar birthday preparations are underway with Victory Venkatesh launching the mega motion poster to mark Chiru birthday fest. Mega fans are thrilled and can't wait for this announcement to happen.

By the way, who do you think better fits the role of Ajith in the Vedalam Telugu remake?