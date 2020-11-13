Chiranjeevi Praises Rajkumar's Grandson In Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi has showered high praises after seeing the launch video of "Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava". The video was released on Kannada Rajyothsava to show how Dr Rajkumar's grandson Yuva Rajkumar has prepared himself for his debut in sandalwood.

The video showcased the talent of Raghavendra Rajkumar's youngest son Yuva Rajkumar in terms of dialogue delivery, acting, and fighting skills. The entire sandalwood has welcomed this young actor's entry with full enthusiasm. Megastar Chiranjeevi has appreciated Yuva's preparedness and dedication.

"Yuvaraj's preparations for the movie is really amazing. The tag that he is the grandson of Dr Rajkumar is on his shoulders. Hence they have ventured to make a movie to match those standards. After watching his dialogue delivery, acting, and stunts I feel he is going to create a new benchmark in the movie industry," said Megastar Chiranjeevi.

"Usually, they select a love story or commercial elements when people make their debut in movies. But to select a historical subject is really a challenging job. I am confident he will carry out this task successfully," said Chiranjeevi while conveying his wishes to the team.

Yuva Ranadheera is being helmed by Puneet Rudra Nag. Ravi Basrur is scoring the music while the camera and fighting scenes will be handled by Sankesh and Chetan D'Souza respectively.