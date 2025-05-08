Cinemascape Weekly: A power-packed lineup of films and series

This week promises a cinematic bonanza for movie buffs and binge-watchers alike, with a diverse mix of theatrical releases and OTT premieres from across the globe. From adrenaline-pumping Hollywood action to regional gems and streaming giants’ fresh offerings, here’s your complete roundup.

Theatrical Releases – May 9, 2025

Hollywood Headlines: Two major Hollywood releases aim to dominate the box office this Friday. Shadow Force, a high-octane thriller, leads the charge, while Shinchan - Our Dinosaur Diary brings animated nostalgia and humor for family audiences.

Bollywood Buzz: In the non-prime segment, The Networker hits the screens, promising corporate intrigue and personal drama.

Regional Riches

Marathi Cinema boasts four releases: Majhi Prarthana, Chhabi, PSI Arjun, and 26 November, covering genres from devotional to crime drama.

Gujarati Film lovers can rock along with Jai Mata Ji - Let's Rock.

Malayalam Films present a strong slate including the long-awaited 916 Kunjoottan, family entertainer Prince and Family, and Padakkalam, which drops a day early on May 8. Other notable releases are Sarkeet and Azadi.

Telugu Industry unleashes five titles: 6 Journey, futuristic drama Kaliyugam 2064, romantic comedy #Single, emotional drama Subham, and the mystery-laden Ari (My Name is Nobody).

Tamil Films include the intense Nizharkudai, political thriller Yaman Kattalai, and action-packed Gajaana.

Kannada Cinema rolls out Naale Rajaa Koli Majaa, Daskath, and Vicky.

Bengali Releases feature Aamar Boss and the suspense drama Suthradaari.

OTT Premieres – Series & Films

Netflix Delivers a Stacked Slate

Mighty Monsterwheelies S2 (May 5), The Devil’s Plan S2 (May 6), Full Speed S2 (May 7), and Blood of Zeus S3 (May 8) offer binge-worthy sequels.

The Royals (May 9), a Hindi-language political drama, marks Netflix’s growing local focus.

Prime & MX Player: Gram Chikitsalay, a Hindi social drama, debuts on May 9.

Original Films Streaming on Netflix

The week starts with the WWII documentary Britain and The Blitz (May 5), followed by sports exposé Untold: Shooting Guards (May 6), French thriller Last Bullet (May 7), and musical portrait Karol G - Tomorrow was Beautiful (May 8).

A trio of hard-hitting releases arrive on May 9: A Deadly American Marriage (documentary), Spanish psychological drama Bad Influence, and family-themed Nonnas.

Amazon Prime Tease: While Bhool Chuk Maaf is set for May 16, all eyes are on its upcoming trailer.

ZEE5: Bengali psychological thriller Bohurupi streams from May 9.

Theatrical Films Landing on OTT

Good Bad Ugly (Tamil) drops on Netflix on May 8.

The Diplomat (Hindi), a political thriller, follows on May 9.

This week’s schedule highlights the growing fusion of cinematic platforms and storytelling formats, reflecting India’s dynamic entertainment landscape. Whether you prefer the theatrical experience or streaming from your couch, there’s something for every kind of viewer.



