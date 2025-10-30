Cinematica Expo 2025: A global film-tech celebration to be held in Hyderabad

The third edition of Cinematica Expo 2025 is all set to take place on November 1 and 2 at Novotel HICC, Hyderabad. Organized by Cineeka Creators Council in collaboration with IndiaJoy and supported by the Telangana Government, this international event aims to bridge Indian cinema with global technology and creativity.

Announcing the event, P.G. Vinda, Managing Director of Cinematica Expo and renowned cinematographer, stated, “Cinema is a dream realized through innovation and technology. Cinematica Expo 2025 is our step toward the future of world cinema.” This year’s theme, “From Hollywood to Hyderabad: Building the Global Gateway of Cinema,” reflects India’s growing ambition to establish Hyderabad as a global filmmaking hub.

The Expo will feature international brands like Fujifilm, along with workshops, masterclasses, and networking sessions on cinematography, VFX, virtual production, and AI filmmaking. Over 100 global exhibitors and speakers are expected to attend.

Highlighting the evolution of the platform, Vinda shared that over 40,000 creators, filmmakers, and influencers participated in the previous editions. “Cinematica Expo has grown from a local initiative to an international movement,” he said, crediting Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s vision for the event’s expansion.

The Expo will also host an awards ceremony and special sessions on AI tools and their growing role in filmmaking. Executive Director Panja Shravan added that Cinematica will evolve into a Global Capacity Center (GCC) model, ensuring advanced film equipment and software are made available in Hyderabad.

“This is not just an expo,” said Vinda. “It’s a collective effort to shape the future of cinema—where filmmaking truly meets the future.”