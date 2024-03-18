Classic romance ‘Premikudu’set for grand re-release after 30 years

Amidst much anticipation, the beloved 90s romance "Premikudu" is poised for a grand re-release, igniting nostalgia among audiences. Produced by KT Kunjuman and directed by S. Shankar, the film stars the legendary dancer and actor Prabhu Deva alongside the enchanting actress Nagma. With iconic music composed by A. R. Rahman, the movie promises to captivate viewers once again with its timeless charm.

At a press meet commemorating the upcoming re-release, esteemed guests including Telugu Film Producers Council Secretary Prasanna Kumar and Treasurer Ram Satyanarayana expressed their excitement. Director Muppalaneni Siva reminisced about the film's original impact and anticipated its resurgence with modern audiences.

Reflecting on the film's enduring appeal, producer Ramana and Muralidhar emphasized their commitment to organizing a grand pre-release event, with plans to invite Prabhu Deva himself. With hopes high for a successful re-release, the team anticipates a resurgence of box office success and fond memories as "Premikudu" returns to the big screen after three decades.