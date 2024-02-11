Comedy maestro Brahmanandam set to make a comeback in Bollywood after 25 years

In a much-anticipated return, the renowned Tollywood comedian Brahmanandam is back in the limelight with his recent appearance in Keedaa Cola, marking his comeback after a prolonged hiatus. The veteran actor is now riding high on the wave of success, with speculations swirling around his potential roles in two highly anticipated Tollywood projects - Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Ram Charan's Game Changer.

What adds to the excitement is the news that the King of Comedy is set to grace Bollywood screens after an impressive 25-year hiatus. Brahmanandam's last foray into Hindi cinema was in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Sooryavansham.” Now, he is all set to feature in “KuchKhattaa Ho Jaay” alongside debutant hero Guru Randhawa and the talented actress Saiee Manjrekar, known for her roles in Major and Skanda.

The G Ashok-directed film has been shrouded in mystery, especially regarding Brahmanandam's character, leaving fans intrigued and eager to witness his magic on the big screen once again. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 16, 2024, and expectations are soaring as Brahmi prepares to regale Bollywood audiences with his signature humor and unparalleled comic timing.

As the countdown to the release date begins, Brahmanandam's return to the Bollywood scene promises a delightful reunion for fans who have long admired his comedic brilliance. With a stellar cast and a mysterious plot, “KuchKhattaa Ho Jaay” is poised to mark a memorable chapter in the comedian's cinematic journey, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating his comeback to the Hindi film industry.