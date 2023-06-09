Comic Con India and Warner Bros. India host an exclusive fan-first premiere of DC’s ‘The Flash’

Comic Con India and Warner Bros. India came together to bring a treat for all DC fans with an exclusive fan-first premiere ten days before the official worldwide release of ‘The Flash’. Hosted across five Indian cities - Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad, this event united some of the biggest communities of superhero genre enthusiasts, cosplayers and DC fans from all over the nation. Some of the popular attendees included Zerxes Wadia, Ayesha Adhlakha, Alok Sharma, Abhijeet Kini among others.

Comic Con India had conducted a special contest to select the few lucky fans who would get the spectacular opportunity to be the first ones to watch Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’. ‘The Flash’ exclusive screening contest was a captivating quiz to find the true fans by asking them Flash specific questions. This fun and interactive activity kept the fans on their toes and built anticipation in the community.

Talking about this association, Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India said, “Collaborating for ‘The Flash’ was extremely thrilling in our long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. India. We received thousands of entries from exhilarated DC fans to be a part of this exclusive special premiere from across the five cities as well as cosplayers. Our community deeply loves this character, especially the storyline that this film follows. We hope to bring their fandom as close to them as possible through this partnership”

Directed by Andy Muschietti, ‘The Flash’ releases across Indian theatres on 15th June 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu