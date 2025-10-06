"Constable" item song Adaraho The film has been censored: U/A

Varun Sandesh and Madhulika Varanasi starrer "Constable". Produced by Balagam Jagadish under the banner of Jagruthi Movie Makers and directed by Aryan Subhan S.K. An item song from the film was released by Telugu Film Chamber President Bharat Bhushan in the run-up to its release. Later, Bharat Bhushan expressed his congratulations and wished the film a success.

Speaking on the occasion, hero Varun Sandesh said, "I am very happy to have successfully completed the censor and received a U/A certificate. This film will be another turning point in my career."

Producer Balagam Jagadish said, "I am very happy that the censor is complete and the response to the trailer has made me very happy. We are coming to the audience with such a good film on the 10th of this month. We also released a good item song from it on the occasion of Dussehra. I am happy that it is also getting a good response."

Director Aryan Subhan SK said, "The film has turned out amazing. We think we have achieved half the success with the response to the trailer. It is not an ordinary thing to see a trailer worth 50 lakhs."

Other important roles in the film include Duvvasi Mohan, Surya, Ravi Varma, Muralidhar Goud, Balagam Jagadish, Prabhavathi, Kalpalatha, Nithya Sri, Sri Bhavya and others.

The film has camera; Hazrat Sheikh (Vali), music: Subhash Anand, editing: Vara Prasad, BGM: Gyani, art: V. Nani, Pandu, dialogues: Srinivas Teja, songs: Rama Rao, Srinivas Teja, executive producer: Mittapalli Jaggaiah, co-producer: B Nikitha Jagadish, Kupendra Power, producer; Balagam Jagadish, story, screenplay, direction;: Aryan Subhan SK.