Live
- Rajat Patidar Scores Quick 125 in Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarterfinal Against North East Zone
- iPhone 17 Series Launch on September 9: Models, Features, Colours & Camera Leaks
- FIH confirms, Pakistan men's team to make Pro League debut in 2025-26 season
- Flood fury: Army deploys helicopters to evacuate people; 1,211 evacuated
- Karan Johar on Filmfare Awards returning to Gujarat: 'The experience was so embracing & emotional'
- Eco-Friendly Ganpati Visarjan 2025: How Green Idols Return to Nature After Immersion
- Andhra Pradesh CM Reviews Family Benefit Monitoring System
- Karnataka to roll out Digital Water Stack for scientific water resource management
- Tanikella Bharani releases ‘Hara Hara Shankara’ song from ‘Mutton Soup’
- Flood fury: Army deploys helicopters to evacuate people; 1,211 evacuated
Coolie 2025 Tamil Movie: Rajinikanth's Action Thriller Hits Big at Box Office
Watch Rajinikanth in Coolie (2025), a high-voltage Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Check out box office collection, story, cast, and release details.
Coolie is a Tamil action thriller about Deva, a former union leader who investigates the suspicious death of his friend Rajasekhar. He discovers a crime syndicate involved in smuggling and illegal body disposal using a crematorium chair. As he uncovers the truth, Deva faces dangerous enemies and protects Rajasekhar's daughter Preethi. The story mixes action with family drama and revenge.
Coolie opened strong, earning ₹269.1 crore India net and ₹318.9 crore India gross in 14 days, with a worldwide total of ₹495 crore. It had solid occupancy in key regions and remains one of the top Tamil films of 2025.
In simple terms: Deva fights bad guys to find justice for his friend. The movie has lots of action, emotions, and Rajinikanth’s star power