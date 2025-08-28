  • Menu
Coolie 2025 Tamil Movie: Rajinikanth's Action Thriller Hits Big at Box Office

Highlights

Watch Rajinikanth in Coolie (2025), a high-voltage Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Check out box office collection, story, cast, and release details.

Coolie is a Tamil action thriller about Deva, a former union leader who investigates the suspicious death of his friend Rajasekhar. He discovers a crime syndicate involved in smuggling and illegal body disposal using a crematorium chair. As he uncovers the truth, Deva faces dangerous enemies and protects Rajasekhar's daughter Preethi. The story mixes action with family drama and revenge.

Coolie opened strong, earning ₹269.1 crore India net and ₹318.9 crore India gross in 14 days, with a worldwide total of ₹495 crore. It had solid occupancy in key regions and remains one of the top Tamil films of 2025.

In simple terms: Deva fights bad guys to find justice for his friend. The movie has lots of action, emotions, and Rajinikanth’s star power

