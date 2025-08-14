  • Menu
Coolie and War 2 Box Office Update: Rajinikanth and NTR Shine Over Independence Weekend

Coolie Movie Review 2025: Rajinikanth’s Energy Shines but Story Falls Flat
Highlights

With the long Independence Day weekend, Coolie starring Rajinikanth and War 2 featuring NTR and Hrithik Roshan are drawing large crowds. Both films are running houseful in theatres, especially in Hyderabad, and are set to do strong box office business despite mixed reviews for Coolie.

With the long weekend ending on August 15, Independence Day, supported by Saturday and Sunday, both War 2 and Coolie are likely to collect good box office numbers.

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and others in lead roles.

The film is running houseful, and tickets are almost full in most theatres on Independence Day, Saturday, and Sunday. This is typical for a Rajinikanth film.

Similarly, War 2, featuring NTR and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles, is also doing well in theatres.

Fans in Hyderabad are excited, especially with the long weekend and holiday, making it a great time for both films at the box office.

