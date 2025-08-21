Coolie Day 8 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Crosses ₹223 Crore in India

Rajinikanth’s new movie Coolie is doing very well in theatres. In just 7 days, the film collected more than ₹222 crore in India. Fans are rushing to theatres every day to watch the superstar on screen.

On Day 8, the film earned about ₹0.65 crore across all languages. With this, the total India collection has reached ₹223.24 crore. The movie is also performing strongly in Chennai, Warangal, Guntur, and other cities.

The film stars Rajinikanth along with Nagarjuna, Shruthi Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. The big cast and action scenes are attracting a wide audience.

Coolie is now one of the biggest Indian movies of 2025. Trade experts say the film will continue to collect more money in the coming weeks as fans keep showing their love for Rajinikanth.