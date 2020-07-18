COVID19: Dhruva Sarja, Wife Prerana Home Quarantine

Sandalwod actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana, who had contracted the deadly virus, COVID19, have been asked to home quarantine themselves.

'Both of us have tested positive and we had voluntarily gone to the hospital.I request whoever has come in contact with us to undergo tests," thus appealed Dhruva through social media.

Now, both of them have been home quarantined and getting treated at home as per the directions of doctors.

But it is not known how these two came in contact with a patient infected with virus. Dhruva Sarja, who went into depression after the sad demise of his beloved brother and Sandalwood actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja had got admitted to hospital due to low blood pressure.

It is being speculated that the actor may have contracted the disease while he was at the hospital and his wife Prerana contracted the infection from him. Now, it is learnt that a few other members of his family who had met him have also undergone tests for covid-19.

Dhruva, who is looking forward to his next titled Pogaru, had also promised filmmakers, who were handling his brother Chiranjeevi Sarja's movies, to help them out to finish their projects. He has even agreed to dub for Chiru's roles in movies which are in post production.

Meanwhile, Pogaru is one of the most anticipated movies this year. Fans are waiting for the movie to hit the big screen after the first look poster garnered a lot of praise from fans.

Soon after learning about Dhruva and his wife's covid infection, fans are now worried about Meghna Raj, the pregnant wife of Chiranjeevi Sarja.