Crazy music director comes on board for Venky Atluri- Dulquer Salmaan’s film
Venky Atluri gave the career biggest hit for “Dhanush” with the Tamil-Telugu bilingual “Vaathi”/ “SIR.” The movie collected over 100 crores gross at the box office. Venky Atluri was lauded for the way he incorporated a social message into the movie. The director’s next project is with PAN India star Dulquer Salmaan.
This will be the third film in Telugu for Dulquer after “Mahanati” and “Sita Ramam.” Today the movie team announced that GV Prakash Kumar would render the film’s tunes. The announcement was made on the eve of the music composer’s birthday. To note, GV Prakash Kumar previously composed the tunes for Venky Atluri’s Vaathi/SIR.
The movie will be produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting this flick. The details about the leading lady and other crew will be announced shortly.