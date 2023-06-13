  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Crazy music director comes on board for Venky Atluri- Dulquer Salmaan’s film

Crazy music director comes on board for Venky Atluri- Dulquer Salmaan’s film
x

Crazy music director comes on board for Venky Atluri- Dulquer Salmaan’s film

Highlights

Venky Atluri gave the career biggest hit for “Dhanush” with the Tamil-Telugu bilingual “Vaathi”/ “SIR.”

Venky Atluri gave the career biggest hit for “Dhanush” with the Tamil-Telugu bilingual “Vaathi”/ “SIR.” The movie collected over 100 crores gross at the box office. Venky Atluri was lauded for the way he incorporated a social message into the movie. The director’s next project is with PAN India star Dulquer Salmaan.

This will be the third film in Telugu for Dulquer after “Mahanati” and “Sita Ramam.” Today the movie team announced that GV Prakash Kumar would render the film’s tunes. The announcement was made on the eve of the music composer’s birthday. To note, GV Prakash Kumar previously composed the tunes for Venky Atluri’s Vaathi/SIR.

The movie will be produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting this flick. The details about the leading lady and other crew will be announced shortly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X