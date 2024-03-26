Crazy: NTR- Prashanth Neel film to be released in two parts!

Amidst a flurry of exciting projects, NTR is currently engrossed in the shooting of his upcoming film, "Devara." The latest schedule of the film has commenced in Goa, with the key cast actively participating in the filming process.

Following the completion of "Devara," NTR is set to join forces with Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan for the much-anticipated sequel, "War 2." Additionally, the talented actor has inked a deal with renowned director Prashanth Neel, best known for the blockbuster "KGF."





The untitled project with Prashanth Neel is slated to commence shooting next year. Excitingly, reports suggest that this film will follow the trend of two-part films, mirroring the success of "KGF" and "Devara."





While this announcement has sparked anticipation among fans, it also hints at a potentially extended timeline for the film's release. Nevertheless, NTR's admirers are eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen, especially since the release of "RRR."





As the project unfolds, all eyes are on Prashanth Neel to showcase NTR in an action-packed avatar, setting the stage for another blockbuster collaboration between the actor-director duo.