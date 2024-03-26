Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Crazy: NTR- Prashanth Neel film to be released in two parts!
Amidst a flurry of exciting projects, NTR is currently engrossed in the shooting of his upcoming film, "Devara." The latest schedule of the film has...
Amidst a flurry of exciting projects, NTR is currently engrossed in the shooting of his upcoming film, "Devara." The latest schedule of the film has commenced in Goa, with the key cast actively participating in the filming process.
Following the completion of "Devara," NTR is set to join forces with Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan for the much-anticipated sequel, "War 2." Additionally, the talented actor has inked a deal with renowned director Prashanth Neel, best known for the blockbuster "KGF."
The untitled project with Prashanth Neel is slated to commence shooting next year. Excitingly, reports suggest that this film will follow the trend of two-part films, mirroring the success of "KGF" and "Devara."
While this announcement has sparked anticipation among fans, it also hints at a potentially extended timeline for the film's release. Nevertheless, NTR's admirers are eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen, especially since the release of "RRR."
As the project unfolds, all eyes are on Prashanth Neel to showcase NTR in an action-packed avatar, setting the stage for another blockbuster collaboration between the actor-director duo.