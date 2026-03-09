Daisy Shah hits back at troll over iftaari video, says spreading hate in the name of religion is wrong

Mumbai: Actress Daisy Shah strongly responded to a social media troll who criticised her after a video surfaced showing her cooking iftaari. The actress dismissed the comparison made by the user and called out attempts to spread hatred in the name of religion.

The controversy began after a user on X shared the video and wrote, “Meet Daisy Shah. She has a problem with firecrackers but she visits Iftaar parties and cooks there as well,” attempting to question the actress’s stance.

Reacting to the post, Daisy responded on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, and said the comparison between bursting firecrackers and cooking food was unreasonable.

“Fire crackers and cooking food are completely different from each other. Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion. I hope you get well soon,” she wrote.

Daisy Shah began her career in the film industry as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya and worked on films such as Zameen and Khakee. She later moved into modelling before making her acting debut in the Kannada film Bhadra.

The actress gained wider recognition in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s film Jai Ho. She later appeared in movies including Hate Story 3 and Race 3.

In 2023, Daisy also made her television debut as a contestant on the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where she finished in the 11th position. She was last seen on the big screen in Mystery of the Tattoo, which featured actors including Arjun Rampal and Ameesha Patel.