‘Dalari’ movie review: Emational political thriller

'Dalari,' written and directed by Kachidi Gopal Reddy starring Rajeev Kanakala, Shakalaka Shankar, Sritej, Aqsa Khan and Rupika in the lead roles has created buzz with the promotional content. The film has been produced by Adavelli Venkat Reddy hits theatres on this Friday and let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

Venkat Reddy (Rajeev Kanakala) leads a political party with service as its agenda. His rivalry with CI Vikram (Sritej) leads to an unexpected arrest. Abhi (Shakalaka Shankar) becomes Venkat Reddy's trusted lieutenant. A twist in the pre-climax phase results in life-altering consequences for both Venkat and Abhi. What made CI Vikram to arrest Venkat Reddy, did he come out of that case, what’s the final conclusion is the main crux of the story.

Performances

Rajeev Kanakala, as a influential figure in his town, delivers excellent performance. His scenes with his foes are good. Shakalaka Shankar, who gets to play a college-goer grappling with two women (played by Aqsa Khan and Rupika) is able. His character is multi-dimensional, unlike Kanakala's. Sritej of 'NTR: Mahanayakudu' fame is good in the role of a cop whose character is meaty. Get-up Srinu and Auto Ramprasad are seen Engineering students and entertains to their mark. Comedian Prudhviraj is seen in a cameo alongside the 'Gabbar Singh' batch. Other actors like Racha Ravi and 'RX 100' fame Laxman, Giridhar and Gemini Suresh, Suresh Kondeti also did justice to their given roles.

Technicalities

Gopal Reddy comes up with a political entertainer and meets the expectations with engaging screenplay and narration. He made sure that audience never feel bored with his narration. Mentum Sathish's cinematography is subpar as the visuals are perfect for a political thriller. Hari Gowra's music is average. The songs are completely forgettable but he managed with better background score.

