Daniel Radcliffe opens up about sobriety, fitness and fatherhood

Daniel Radcliffe has candidly reflected on his past lifestyle choices, revealing that he once survived on “coffee and cigarettes all day” before turning his life around. In a recent interaction with a magazine, the actor shared how he has since embraced fitness with remarkable intensity.

Speaking about his current routine, Radcliffe said he now focuses on weights, circuit training, and cardio. Despite not appearing like a typical fitness enthusiast, he admitted to being “pretty intense” about working out. Drawing parallels to his past struggles, he described himself as someone who redirected an addictive personality toward healthier habits, particularly the gym.

Radcliffe, who stars alongside Tracy Morgan in NBC’s The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, first opened up about his sobriety in 2012. He previously described alcohol as an easy escape from self-consciousness. “I used to run on coffee and cigarettes all day, and then I gave up smoking. Now I just run on coffee all day,” he shared.

The actor also spoke warmly about fatherhood. He and longtime partner Erin Darke share a two-year-old son, whose early wake-up calls have made Radcliffe an early riser.

Despite avoiding the scandals that often affect former child stars, Radcliffe remains cautious about fame. Reflecting on his time with Harry Potter co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, he credited supportive parents and a caring film crew for keeping them grounded.